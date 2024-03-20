Karnataka: Lalbagh finds it tough to water its 18K plants

BENGALURU: With summer peaking early and water sources yielding less water, the famed Lalbagh Botanical Garden in the city is facing difficulties maintaining 18,000 plants and trees of over 3,000 species spread across its massive 240-acre expanse.

Lalbagh authorities said the fluctuating power supply has impacted the operation of its 1.5 Million Litres per Day (MLD) sewage treatment plant (STP). Also, five borewells in the garden are giving less water.

Lalbagh Botanical Gardens Joint Director M Jagadeesha told The New Indian Express, “Normally, the summer months from March to April-end are considered critical for the horticulture department. Some plants and small trees require more water during this season."

Managing with treated water from STP: official

“With the failure of the monsoon last year and groundwater yield low, taking care of plants and trees at Lalbagh has become challenging,” Jagadeesha added.