Karnataka: Lalbagh finds it tough to water its 18K plants

BENGALURU: With summer peaking early and water sources yielding less water, the famed Lalbagh Botanical Garden in the city is facing difficulties maintaining 18,000 plants and trees of over 3,000 species spread across its massive 240-acre expanse.
Lalbagh authorities said the fluctuating power supply has impacted the operation of its 1.5 Million Litres per Day (MLD) sewage treatment plant (STP). Also, five borewells in the garden are giving less water.
Lalbagh Botanical Gardens Joint Director M Jagadeesha told The New Indian Express, “Normally, the summer months from March to April-end are considered critical for the horticulture department. Some plants and small trees require more water during this season."
Managing with treated water from STP: official
“With the failure of the monsoon last year and groundwater yield low, taking care of plants and trees at Lalbagh has become challenging,” Jagadeesha added.
Also, frequent power cuts have impacted the functioning of the effluent treatment plant which treats 15 lakh litres of sewage every day. “Since the yield in borewells inside Lalbagh has come down drastically, the staffers are finding it difficult to water plants and trees in the entire 240 acres of park premises. We are, however, managing with treated water from the STP,” he added.
A staffer said that small tanks in the garden are filled with treated water and tractors ferry water from one end to the other to water the plants when borewell yield is low on a particular day. “We also use long pipes to water plants,” said a senior staffer. The staffers ensure that the birdbaths are filled with water to help birds, small animals and insects quench their thirst.
