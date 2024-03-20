RCB unveils new logo and jersey at Unbox 2024

BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s Indian Premier League (IPL) team, RCB, has changed its name from Royal Challengers Bangalore to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in keeping with the present name of the city.

RCB captain Faf du Plessis, RCB women’s team skipper Smriti Mandhana and batting icon Virat Kohli on Tuesday unveiled the new logo and the new jersey of the team at the RCB Unbox 2024 event at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Fan-favourite Kohli, Du Plessis, Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell received roaring cheers from the fans as they entered the field along with other Royal Challengers Bengaluru stars inside the jam-packed stadium.

Mandhana-led triumphant women’s team, was also present on the occasion, as they received a special guard of honour from the men’s team.

On the occasion, former Indian pacer and RCB star R Vinay Kumar was inducted into the RCB Hall of Fame as he joined AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle. Vinay Kumar is the third highest wicket-taker for RCB.

RCB is scheduled to kickstart its campaign on Friday in the 2024 IPL opener before they return to Bengaluru to play their first home game on March 25.