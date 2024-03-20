Slugfest over Hanuman Chalisa row in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The assault on a shopkeeper who was playing a devotional song at his shop in Bengaluru has taken a political turn ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. While BJP leaders accused the Congress of appeasement politics, the latter hit back at the saffron party for allegedly trying to create fear in society.
“How much appeasement is too much appeasement? The Congress government’s appeasement policy has turned Karnataka into a safe haven for anti-national jihadi elements, with Hindus suffering as victims. Congress poses a constant threat to Hindus. They must not test our patience & tolerance,” Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje stated. “Arrest us all..!! It’s an open challenge. Under the Congress government in Karnataka, there’s an unspoken fatwa against playing Hanuman Chalisa,” she stated on ‘X’.
BJP state president BY Vijayendra said there is no fear of law. The shopkeeper, who has been assaulted, should be provided immediate protection, and necessary security arrangements must be made to conduct business without fear.
“Why incidents related to anti-Hindu and anti-India are occurring during the Congress regime only?” asked Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi.
Health Minister and senior Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao said the BJP is trying to use the incident for their political gain as the victim has not mentioned Hanuman Chalisa in his complaint. Action should be taken against those who created trouble at the shop, but they should not unnecessarily politicise the issue. It is not good for society to create fear and portray the incident as Hindu versus Muslim, he said.
Stalin condemns Shobha’s statement
Bengaluru: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday condemned the statement of Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje that bombers are getting trained in Tamil Nadu.
Urging the Election Commission of India to take note of her hate speech, he said action should be taken against her immediately. Karandlaje, taking part in a protest rally against the assault on a shopkeeper for playing devotional songs here on Tuesday, alleged that bombers are getting trained in Tamil Nadu and placing explosives in Karnataka. Terming her statement reckless, he said, “One must either be an NIA official or closely linked to The Rameshwaram Cafe blast to make such claims. Clearly, she lacks the authority for such assertions.” Tamilians and Kannadigas alike will reject this divisive rhetoric of BJP, he added. He sought legal action against Shobha for threatening peace, harmony and national unity.
“From the Prime Minister to the cadre on the ground, everyone in BJP should stop engaging in this dirty divisive politics at once,” he said.