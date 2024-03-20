Slugfest over Hanuman Chalisa row in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The assault on a shopkeeper who was playing a devotional song at his shop in Bengaluru has taken a political turn ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. While BJP leaders accused the Congress of appeasement politics, the latter hit back at the saffron party for allegedly trying to create fear in society.

“How much appeasement is too much appeasement? The Congress government’s appeasement policy has turned Karnataka into a safe haven for anti-national jihadi elements, with Hindus suffering as victims. Congress poses a constant threat to Hindus. They must not test our patience & tolerance,” Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje stated. “Arrest us all..!! It’s an open challenge. Under the Congress government in Karnataka, there’s an unspoken fatwa against playing Hanuman Chalisa,” she stated on ‘X’.

BJP state president BY Vijayendra said there is no fear of law. The shopkeeper, who has been assaulted, should be provided immediate protection, and necessary security arrangements must be made to conduct business without fear.

“Why incidents related to anti-Hindu and anti-India are occurring during the Congress regime only?” asked Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi.

Health Minister and senior Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao said the BJP is trying to use the incident for their political gain as the victim has not mentioned Hanuman Chalisa in his complaint. Action should be taken against those who created trouble at the shop, but they should not unnecessarily politicise the issue. It is not good for society to create fear and portray the incident as Hindu versus Muslim, he said.