BJP’s ‘no mike, no chairs’ drive to touch small groups in Karnataka

BENGALURU: For the first time, BJP is targeting smaller groups at multiple locations across Karnataka as part of its initiative to reach out to voters at the micro-level. According to party leaders, it is a ‘no mike, no chairs’ campaign. The party wants to finish off one set of meetings by April 5.

Party leaders and workers will hold such meetings on the roadside, under village trees or at someone’s residence with a target of around 100 people. “Not many attend big rallies. If we hold smaller meetings, we will be able to reach out to all, one on one,” a senior leader said. On Wednesday, a meeting was held with the heads of various cells on how to go about conducting these meetings.

The party has designed campaigns at various levels. They have plans to conduct bigger campaigns at eight different clusters, of which Kalaburagi and Shivamogga got over recently. They have plans to add two more, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah and other national leaders will address people.

For the micro-level meetings, the 22 different cells in the party state unit -- including for farmers, advocates, doctors, beneficiaries (those who have benefited from the Central schemes), fishermen, milkmen and more -- will conduct campaigns targeting their community members. “We will take the help of local leaders, including gram panchayat members, local party office-bearers and others, to address these gatherings. We will also reach out to women voters and explain to them about Central schemes, like Ujwala, Jal Jeevan mission and others,” they added.

BJP-JDS Coordination panel

To address any differences between leaders and workers of BJP and JDS, a coordination committee is being planned and leaders from both parties will be part of it. These leaders will work at the constituency level.