Blazing summer, drought, water woes sting K’taka fire dept

BENGALURU: The scorching summer season has resulted in most lakes and borewells going dry. This has not just affected the thirsty citizens but has also become a cause of concern for the state Fire and Emergency Services Department as the summer months usually see an increase in the number of fire-related incidents.

In an exclusive interview with The New Indian Express, Kamal Pant, Director General of Police, Fire and Emergency Services, said that in some rural areas, the department normally gets water from lakes and other waterbodies. “We have special equipment to fill water from lakes and waterbodies in nearby areas.

Even the tubewells and borewells available in the area are used to fill up the fire engines. But, if the summer continues like this, the water sources available in rural areas may go dry. In that case, we may face some difficulty, and we may be forced to source water from faraway locations. This could be a challenge,” he added. He also added that due to the Union Government’s policy of scrapping vehicles older than 15 years old, 64 fire tenders are off the roads. “In some places, we have only one fire tender, and that is an issue. So far, however, everything has been managed quite well,” Pant elaborated.