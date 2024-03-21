‘DSP’s questioning in Bitcoin scam must’

Pujar contended that he is continuously cooperating with the SIT by appearing before it more than 15 times. Pujar had no intention to murder the complainant who didn’t suffer any grievous injuries, he stated. But the Vidhana Soudha police, along with the SIT, have created the false story. During his service, he arrested murderers and gangsters and some enemies are now hand in glove with the police, he alleged.

Referring to the observations made by another city court while rejecting Pujar’s anticipatory bail petition in the Bitcoin scam that there are prima facie materials against him, the court said Pujar has not appeared before the investigation officer even after the dismissal of his petition.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Bhaskar filed the complaint with the Vidhana Soudha police against Pujar on February 27, 2024, alleging that when he went near the City Civil Court along with Inspector Anil Kumar, accused Pujar, who was in the car with an advocate, abused them in filthy language. He suddenly dashed his car against the motorbike of the complainant who fell down. When they chased him till Coffee Board junction, Pujar, to commit the murder, allegedly drove his car rashly which led to the complainant hitting the other vehicles, resulting in injuries.

Provide video meet facilities to prisoners, says HC

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court directed the state government to develop a vibrant video-conferencing facility at all prisons to enable undertrial prisoners and convicts to interact with the counsel representing them or family members. To ensure privacy, the court also directed the state government to provide headphones to the inmates and to the other person to avoid breach of privacy in prisons. If the proposed system is already put in place, it shall be seen by the state that it works without any glitch, the court added. Justice M Nagaprasanna passed the order, while declining to accept the request of the petition filed by 11 accused in RSS worker Praveen Nettaru’s murder in Mangaluru in 2022, seeking directions to the IGP of the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services to transfer them from different jails to Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara in Bengaluru, considering their representation dated March 21, 2023.