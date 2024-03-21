FIR may be filed against Karnataka Minister Hebbalkar for her meet with anganwadi workers

BELAGAVI: Election Commission officials are likely to take up a case against Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar for allegedly preparing to hold a meeting with anganwadi workers at a community hall here on Wednesday. The officials raided the hall, gathered evidence and stopped the meeting immediately for not taking prior permission and violating the model code of conduct.

Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, who is also the returning officer, said a case will be booked against organisers of the meeting after getting an approval from the court. Hundreds of anganwadi workers had gathered at the Samuday Bhawan in the Belagavi North constituency to participate in the meeting planned by Hebbalkar on Wednesday when the officials raided the spot and stopped it.

Patil told TNIE that all preparations had been made to hold the meeting without taking the permission of the authorities. “Our officers reached the spot, stopped the meeting and collected evidence. It is a violation of model code of conduct and a case will be booked after seeking court’s permission,’’ he said.

Reacting to the raid, Hebbalkar said, “I did not organise any meeting. Anganwadi workers are facing immense work pressure and now, they have been asked to take the responsibilities of booth level officers (BLOs) too. They workers came to meet me to discuss their problems working as BLOs. I convinced them to discharge their duties.’’

Asked about the complaint filed with the Election Commission that she held the meeting in violation of the model code, she said, “Let them (BJP) file complaints. It is a common issue during elections. Being in a responsible position, I respect the law of the country. It is my fifth election and I know how to face elections.”