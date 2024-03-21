Health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao launches mental health centre in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said many health issues stem from undiagnosed mental illness, often due to people’s reluctance to openly discuss the underlying problems affecting their mental health.

After inaugurating a state-of-the-art mental health facility set up by Sukoon Health on Wednesday, the minister said, “The rise in health problems related to mental health, specifically among young people due to work stress and other factors, underscores the need for intervention. The psychiatry centre will assess the situation and help in proposing practical solutions accordingly.”

Sukoon Health, which has centres in New Delhi, Gurugram and Madhya Pradesh and is now in Bengaluru, aims to improve mental health and provide de-addiction care.

Dr Satish Ramaiah, centre head of Sukoon Health, Bengaluru, said, “We prioritise a comprehensive care approach that focuses on not just recovery, but also the holistic well-being of our patients. By emphasising functional recovery, social integration and preventing relapses, we aim to enhance an individual’s quality of life.”