Karnataka: Ballari’s jeans industry faces acute water crisis

BALLARI: The jeans industry in Ballari is facing the brunt of water crisis due to drought. The borewells in the district, which is home to over 100 jeans manufacturing units, is staring at an acute water shortage as the temperature has already starting peaking. The summer months are going to be tough for the industries to manage their businesses effectively, of the same situation continues. The units are now depending on water tankers which may not be a viable option in the long run.

Jeans Industry Welfare Association has requested the Ballari district administration to make alternative arrangements to solve the water crisis. Many units are situated along the Guggarahatti, Andhral and Airport Road.

It’s a long-pending demand of the unit owners to provide a pipeline to the industrial area. The administration has been making assurances of setting up a jeans apparel park with a dedicated pipeline.

Pollux Mallikarjun, a jeans manufacturing unit owner, said their business has been severely impacted especially from the last 15 days. “It’s for the first time that during the initial days of the summer itself we are facing water crisis. In our business, washing unit is an integral part of the manufacturing process.

Every product needs 40 to 50 litres of water when put into the washing unit,” he said. “Since the last 15 days, water level has drastically depleted in borewells and many borewells have gone completely dry. Every day, over 1,00,000 products are manufactured in Ballari. Each unit needs 4,000 to 5,000 litres of water which has become extremely difficult to source in the present condition,” he added.

Another unit owner said, “If Hagari river has sufficient water, borewells located in the vicinity of the industries will get recharged. We request the administration to call a meeting with water tankers supply association”.