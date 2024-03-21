Receding lakes in Bengaluru leave fishermen high and dry

BENGALURU: Call it a summer curse as hundreds of fishermen families dependent on city lakes are left scraping a livelihood as many water bodies have completely dried up or the water level is drastically low.

Subbaiah, advisor to the Bengaluru Meenu Utpadaka Mattu Marata Sahakara Sangha, said in Ulsoor Lake, fishing activities have stopped for the last 25 days. In Jakkur Lake, there was no fishing in the last three weeks as the water level has come down.

According to the deputy director of fisheries department, over 2,500 fishermen and their families are dependent on 137 tanks. Of these, around 35 per cent have dried up.

“In all, 35 fishermen families are dependent on Ulsoor Lake. Fish like Katla, Rohu, Mrigal and Tilapia fetch between Rs 7o and 80 a kilo. However, in the last month, there is no fishing in the lake as the water levels have gone very low and it is not suitable for boats,” said Subbaiah.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Chief Engineer of Lakes, Vijay Kumar, said, “The water bodies in Bengaluru are taken care of by civic agencies, but fishing in lakes is the responsibility of fisheries department.”