Watch what you post on social media, say EC officials
BENGALURU: If you are an influencer or have a large number of followers on social media, be watchful of what you post or share, as the Election Commission officials are watching you closely.
Any hate speech, setting narratives or influencing voters will be dealt with sternly as over the years, social media has gained the centrestage in election campaigns and reaching out to voters, said Election Commission officials.
The Commission has made a list of 300 social media influencers at the state level, while officials at the district level are still compiling the list, said AV Suryasen, special officer, IT and Media, office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).
‘Poll office nod needed to post advertorial content online’
Suryasen said there are no guidelines or no definition for influencers. “We are requesting them and even warning them that if any violations are found, action will be taken under various acts, including IT, IPC and Representations of People’s Act. There is a lot of gray area that is being addressed as and when things develop,” he said.
Another official from the CEO’s office said, “Earlier, WhatsApp and Facebook played a crucial role. Now, the list includes X and Reels. People spend a lot of screen time now watching Reels and that is one area that needs to be kept track of.
Along with keeping a watch on paid messages on social media platforms, other forms of posts will also be scrutinised. There is also a rise in the number of bloggers, not just in urban areas, but even at the district level and they are being closely monitored. Anyone found guilty will be dealt with sternly.”
Citing the example of the recent Hanuman Chalisa row, the election official said, “Cognisance has been taken of hate, religious and provocative speeches, where they were made and circulated. We do not want to disclose details on it at the moment, but we have taken note of such instances and action is being taken.”
Addressing the issue of YouTubers at a workshop organised by the CEO office for district-level officials and media persons on Wednesday, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Venkatesh Kumar R said, “We cannot stop people speaking on YouTube, but the content will be monitored. If any violations are found, action will be taken. A rate card is already present for the social media platforms and before posting any advertorial content permission from the CEO office needs to be taken. Article 19 of the Constitution allows freedom of expression, but there are responsibilities and restrictions too.”