Watch what you post on social media, say EC officials

BENGALURU: If you are an influencer or have a large number of followers on social media, be watchful of what you post or share, as the Election Commission officials are watching you closely.

Any hate speech, setting narratives or influencing voters will be dealt with sternly as over the years, social media has gained the centrestage in election campaigns and reaching out to voters, said Election Commission officials.

The Commission has made a list of 300 social media influencers at the state level, while officials at the district level are still compiling the list, said AV Suryasen, special officer, IT and Media, office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

‘Poll office nod needed to post advertorial content online’

Suryasen said there are no guidelines or no definition for influencers. “We are requesting them and even warning them that if any violations are found, action will be taken under various acts, including IT, IPC and Representations of People’s Act. There is a lot of gray area that is being addressed as and when things develop,” he said.

Another official from the CEO’s office said, “Earlier, WhatsApp and Facebook played a crucial role. Now, the list includes X and Reels. People spend a lot of screen time now watching Reels and that is one area that needs to be kept track of.