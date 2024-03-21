'Will stay, purify party': Former Karnataka CM Sadananda Gowda on claims of him quitting BJP

BENGALURU: Former chief minister and former union minister DV Sadananda Gowda said that he is not quitting BJP, but instead will stay in the party to purify it.

Gowda hitting indirectly at BY Vijayendra, BJP state president and son of former CM BS Yediyurappa, Gowda said those who has been given the party's responsibility in the state have become selfish and they are limiting party to one family and one caste.

"I am hurt, but I am not joining Congress. I will stay back and work towards purifying the party" Gowda said.