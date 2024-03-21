'Will stay, purify party': Former Karnataka CM Sadananda Gowda on claims of him quitting BJP

BENGALURU: Former chief minister and former union minister DV Sadananda Gowda said that he is not quitting BJP, but instead will stay in the party to purify it.
Gowda hitting indirectly at BY Vijayendra, BJP state president and son of former CM BS Yediyurappa, Gowda said those who has been given the party's responsibility in the state have become selfish and they are limiting party to one family and one caste.
"I am hurt, but I am not joining Congress. I will stay back and work towards purifying the party" Gowda said.
Gowda was upset as he was not given a ticket to contest from Bengaluru North Loksabha constituency which was given to Union Minister Shobha Kharandlaje.
Both the leaders belong to the Vokkaliga community, one of the prominent castes in Karnataka. There was buzz, that Gowda will be quitting BJP as he got offer from Congress.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Gowda said those who made attempts to refrain him from contesting the elections will repent.
"In Karnataka, we should work towards making Narendra Modi as Prime Minister . To achieve this, BJP should also become pro people's party. BJP Karnataka should become corrupt, casteless and free from family politics. I will work towards it. I am still a humble party worker" he said.