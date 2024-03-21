Will tariff hike in Karnataka lead to judicious use of water? Experts say yes…

BENGALURU: As Bengaluru is facing one of its worst summers, water experts are insisting that the State Government hike the rate of water supplied by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). They say that there should not be any hike for a minimum of 8,000 litres and that the tariff is hiked steeply beyond that. They argue that the water tariff hike will push consumers to use water judiciously and to look towards water conservation measures like rainwater harvesting (RWH), which is not satisfactory in the Garden City.
Rainwater harvesting expert AR Shivakumar feels that Bengaluru is extracting too much groundwater than what is it recharging. “As many borewells have gone dry, there is lot of hue and cry on water shortage. Many of us would have seen water overflowing from tanks, water being wasted by our neighbors, and using the precious resource in a neglected manner. Such mindless use of water can be brought under control only by hiking the water tariff,” Shivakumar opines.
He says that Bengaluru is getting enough rain and a simple step of conserving it, using it, and recharging the groundwater will help alleviate the water problem in the city. “Instead of setting up RWH units, many are paying a fine. The water tariff hike is needed to make them fall in line and use rainwater,” he elaborates. He adds that a water tariff hike above 8,000 litres should be taken up by the government and this will force people to use water judiciously and conserve the precious commodity.
Co-founder and convenor of Friends of Lakes, Ram Prasad, says, “Forget the five guarantee schemes offered by the Congress government. Water is highly subsidised and the amount of subsidy will overtake many guarantee schemes.”
“If the water board adds the operations and maintenance cost, capital cost, debt servicing and its sinking funds the cost to supply one-kilo litre of water from TK Halli, which is 100 km from the city, will be Rs 95 per kilo litre. The water board is paying crores as an electricity fee to pump water to the city. However, the water board is supplying water for Rs 7 per 1,000 litres (1 kilo litre) for up to 8,000 litres for domestic consumers. They charge Rs 11 for 1 kilo litre in the slab 8,001-25,000 litres, Rs 26 for 25,001-50,000 litres, and a flat Rs 45 for usage beyond 50,000 litres,” Prasad explains.
As per the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, 135 litre per capita per day (LPCD) is the suggested benchmark for urban water supply. “Water is a right of people and the water board should charge nominally up to the first slab (0-8,000 litres) but charge high beyond that slab,” Prasad says. He adds that in many posh areas and apartment complexes, people are guzzling water and they are consuming more than 300 LPCD as the water supplied by BWSSB is cheap for them. “At least the guarantee schemes are for the poor, here for the rich and poor, the water charges remain the same,” he feels.
Officials from the water board said that their proposal to hike the water tariff is with the government and if it gives its nod, they can hike the tariff.
BWSSB: Do not use Cauvery, borewell water this Holi
Bengaluru: With Bengaluru facing water scarcity and Holi festival falling on March 25, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) on Wednesday appealed to the public not to use Cauvery or borewell water for entertainment purposes like rain dance, pool dance and other forms of water-related events. Appealing to the public, BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasat Manohar said, “Everyone’s cooperation will be very important for the board to effectively manage the escalating problems.” “There is no objection to celebrating the festival in homes and residences. There is no ban on cultural celebration. However, it will not be reasonable to organise rain and pool dances for entertainment given the present situation,” he added.
KSCA seeks treated water for Chinnaswamy Stadium
Bengaluru: Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has requested the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to provide treated water to Chinnaswamy Stadium for the upcoming IPL cricket tournament. KSCA office-bearers and Board of Directors met BWSSB Chairman V Ram Prasath Manohar on Wednesday and made a request in this regard, and suggested that water can be availed from the Cubbon Park waste water treatment plant. The stadium requires 75,000 litres of water during tournaments. Manohar responded positively and said this will encourage use of treated water.