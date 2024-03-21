Will tariff hike in Karnataka lead to judicious use of water? Experts say yes…

Co-founder and convenor of Friends of Lakes, Ram Prasad, says, “Forget the five guarantee schemes offered by the Congress government. Water is highly subsidised and the amount of subsidy will overtake many guarantee schemes.”

“If the water board adds the operations and maintenance cost, capital cost, debt servicing and its sinking funds the cost to supply one-kilo litre of water from TK Halli, which is 100 km from the city, will be Rs 95 per kilo litre. The water board is paying crores as an electricity fee to pump water to the city. However, the water board is supplying water for Rs 7 per 1,000 litres (1 kilo litre) for up to 8,000 litres for domestic consumers. They charge Rs 11 for 1 kilo litre in the slab 8,001-25,000 litres, Rs 26 for 25,001-50,000 litres, and a flat Rs 45 for usage beyond 50,000 litres,” Prasad explains.

As per the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, 135 litre per capita per day (LPCD) is the suggested benchmark for urban water supply. “Water is a right of people and the water board should charge nominally up to the first slab (0-8,000 litres) but charge high beyond that slab,” Prasad says. He adds that in many posh areas and apartment complexes, people are guzzling water and they are consuming more than 300 LPCD as the water supplied by BWSSB is cheap for them. “At least the guarantee schemes are for the poor, here for the rich and poor, the water charges remain the same,” he feels.