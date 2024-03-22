EC to reach out to 2.5L migrated voters from North Karnataka

HUBBALLI: The State Election Commission has sought the number of voters who have migrated from 14 districts of North Karnataka (NK) in the past two months. The annual migration of people from rural areas begins during April but kicked off in February this year due to drought in some parts of the state.

As per an Election Commission estimation, about 2,52,630 eligible voters from NK region have migrated to other places in search of jobs. Efforts will be made to reach out to them and arrange buses for them during elections to increase the voting percentage.

“CEOs, who are now chairpersons of SVEEP committees (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation Programme) in the district, have sought the number of eligible voters who have shifted out of their houses. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have already collected data, and once the numbers are with us, we will try to contact them and persuade them to vote on May 7,” explained an official.

The BLOs, besides listing the migrated voters, will also delete names of deceased people from the voter list. Corrections and additional work will be done in the next few weeks. Close relatives of migrated voters are being contacted by the BLOs to know their whereabouts and how to reach them.

“Many times, political parties arrange buses, parties and gifts for migrant voters in the state and country. For instance, a political party threw a lavish party for migrants from North Karnataka in Goa, just before elections. This time, the EC and local administration will arrange for buses to bring voters back,” the official added.

However, it’s not easy for the administration to contact all the workers. The Commission will take up voting awareness drives through various mediums. “For instance, Ballari district has listed around 15,000 migrated voters, Koppal district has close to 45,000 voters. Numbers of Gadag, Raichur and Kalaburagi are being compiled. BLOs will visit tandas (hamlets) which see the highest migration during summer. Skits and street plays will be organised in villages and other areas,” the official said.