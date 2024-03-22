Flouting MCC: FIR against CT Ravi over social media post

CHIKKAMAGALURU: An FIR has been registered against former BJP MLA CT Ravi over his social media post allegedly promoting enmity on the grounds of religion, among others, for allegedly violating the model code of conduct.

“The depths of oceans can be measured, but Rahul Gandhi’s hatred against Hindus and Hindu Dharma can never be ascertained. Rahul Gandhi says that “There is a word called Shakti in Hinduism, our fight is against Shakti”. Hindus must ruthlessly vote out Congress in every election to protect our Dharma from the onslaught of evil forces,” the former BJP national general secretary posted on ‘X’.

The FIR against Ravi has been registered at Chikkamgaluru Town Police Station under Section 153 A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language etc and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of IPC and 126 of the Representation of the People Act.

The Election Commission directed the DC to initiate action following which Assistant Election Officer Jayalakshamma registered the complaint at the Chikkamagaluru Town Police Station.

Reacting to the FIR, Ravi tweeted, “Dear @ECISVEEP, I have received the details of the FIR filed against me by Congress. As a Sanatani, I responded to the irresponsible and insensitive comments made by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. I would greatly appreciate if you could share the details of the FIR lodged against Rahul Gandhi for his statements hurting the sentiments of those who follow Sanatana Dharma”.