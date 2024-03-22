Karnataka: 6 ministers’ kin among 17 in Congress 2nd list

BENGALURU: The Congress released its second list of 17 candidates for Lok Sabha elections from Karnataka on Thursday evening. As expected, the party selected AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani for Kalaburagi constituency.

Kharge, a Rajya Sabha member, had indicated that he would not contest the LS elections given his busy campaign schedule. Kharge was defeated in the 2019 LS elections in Kalaburagi constituency.

In Kodagu-Mysuru constituency, KPCC spokesman M Laxamana, a Vokkaliga, will face Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the scion of the royal family. Ministers’ kin, who have been chosen, are Ramalinga Reddy’s daughter Soumya Reddy for Bengaluru South, Laxmi Hebbalkar’s son Mrinal Hebbalkar for Belagavi, Satish Jarkiholi’s daughter Priyanka Jarkiholi for Chikkodi, Shivananda Patil’s daughter Samyukta Patil for Bagalkot, Eshwar Khandre’s son Sagar Khandre for Bidar and SS Mallikarjun’s wife Prabha Mallikarjun for Davanagere.Sources said ministers, who have been asked to contest the LS elections, managed to get their kin selected as candidates, promising that they would get them elected. The party is likely to face a revolt in some constituencies.