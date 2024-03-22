Karnataka BJP slams Congress leaders over Mekedatu reservoir project

BENGALURU: BJP leaders in the state have slammed the Congress over its I.N.D.I.A partner DMK’s opposition to the Mekedatu reservoir project. Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar, however, reiterated the state government’s stand on the project.

“Karnataka’s weakest CM Siddaramaiah is being bullied by I.N.D.I Alliance partner DMK that it will stall the Mekedatu drinking water project in Karnataka, which could be a solution to Bengaluru’s water woes. Will ‘troubleshooter’ DCM DK Shivakumar now organise ‘My Water, My Right’ protest taking all his MLAs to Chennai?” questioned Leader of Opposition R Ashoka.

Ashoka asked the CM if he would “now follow ‘Raja Dharma’ and protect the interests of Kannadigas or will he adhere to ‘Maitri Dharma’ to save Rahul Gandhi’s I.N.D.I Alliance by compromising Karnataka’s interests.”

BJP state president BY Vijayendra said the DMK manifesto exposes the Siddaramaiah government’s clandestine arrangement with MK Stalin that has cost the farmers of Karnataka, during the time of a severe drought. “The Congress government has sacrificed our farmers and our citizens’ drinking water needs for the selfish coalition politics of I.N.D.I.Alliance! This very much explains its lackadaisical attitude in fighting for our rightful share of our Cauvery water with CWMA, which has resulted in Karnataka releasing water in abundance to TN, more than our share,” the BJP leader stated, taking to X.

DCM Shivakumar said it is the stand of DMK. “Let them do anything in their state. I have taken up the water resources ministry to build the Mekedatu project. The Cauvery Water Tribunal is aware of the water issue, they will have to give us justice.”