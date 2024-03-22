Karnataka: Youth complains of assault; minor girl alleges kidnap

YADGIR: A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered based on a complaint of assault by a youth of a particular community against alleged activists of Bajrang Dal. Meanwhile, a counter complaint was lodged by the victim girl against the youth with regard to alleged kidnap, molestation, threatening and blackmailing her.

Wahid Ur Reheman Badal, who is studying B.Sc first semester at Don Bosco College of Yadgir has lodged a complaint at Yadgir Town police station on March 19, stating that when he was returning home after taking his hall ticket from the college on March 18, a group of eight people, led by Mallu alias Dali and Tayappa, asked his name and forcibly took away his mobile.

The group then took him behind the Jawahar Degree College and abused him, alleging that he was eve-teasing a particular girl and assaulted him with a belt, plastic pipe, sticks and with their hands, leaving him injured. They wanted to allegedly kill him, but he somehow managed to escape and came home and later went to a hospital, he said. Wahid has named Mallu, Tayappa, Ambarsih, Adarshgowda, Pawankumar, Jambu Solanki, Bapu Solanki and Rupesh Koliwad as the accused who assaulted him.

On March 20, a minor girl gave a complaint stating that Wahid used to tease her since many days, and a few days ago, he took her near Hattikuni Dam forcibly and molested her, and one of his friends video-graphed the incident. He also told her that would marry her, and in his community, there is no bar on marrying a minor girl. After marriage, she could lead a good life.

Some days ago, Wahid started allegedly blackmailing her into obeying him, and threatened that he would upload the video clipping on social media. “And if I failed to listen to him, he would kill me and my mother. The girl said due to this, she informed the matter to her relative Jambu Solanki,” she said.

She further said that Jambu Solanki, her mother, father and some other relatives went to Wahid’s house and told his relatives Layak Hussain Badal, Irfan Badal, Tanvir Badal, Mujib Badal, Matin Gori,Gori, Tajmul, Ijaj Badal, Imran Badal, Moulali Badal, Shahabaj Badal, Asif, and Khuram Badal that Wahid was haraassing the girl and had molested her.

The girl said that Wahid’s relatives told her kin that such things were common and nobody could do anything to them.

They threatened her relatives, she said in her complaint. Based on the complaint, the police have registered an FIR against Wahid and his friends and relatives.