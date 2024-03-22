With conservation, Bengaluru can be water surplus by July 2026: BWSSB chief

BENGALURU: Announcing a three-pronged strategy for water conservation, utilization of treated water and groundwater replenishment, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board Chairman Ram Prasat Manohar said it will ensure that Bengaluru will be a ‘Water Surplus’ city by July 2026.

He told reporters on Thursday that BWSSB has launched an initiative focusing on three key schemes like water conservation, utilization of treated water and rainwater recharge, to address the water challenge in Bengaluru.

“With these initiatives, we aim to make Bengaluru water self-sufficient by July 1, 2026,” said Manohar. “A comprehensive campaign will be launched to raise public awareness about water conservation and its benefits.”

He said the board will promote the judicious use of clean water sourced from the Cauvery river and tubewells, and urged the public to avoid wasteful practices such as using potable water for non-essential purposes like washing vehicles. The chairman noted that the Board had issued several directives advocating the use of aerators and flow controls, and encouraging minimal water consumption.

He said BWSSB has directed bulk users to gradually reduce water consumption by 20 per cent to mitigate the impact of groundwater depletion. “Considering that 40 per cent of the city’s water demand is met by tubewells, BWSSB actively replenished more than 14 lakes with 1300 MLD of water. Our focus remains further lake restoration. We are also prioritizing rainwater recharge through dormant tubewells. It will soon be mandatory to construct two recharge percolation pits for every new tubewell drilled, to ensure groundwater replenishment matches consumption,” he said.

While guidelines have been issued to deter water misuse, reports indicate that some individuals and organizations persist in wasteful practices. To crack the whip against such violators, BWSSB will commence a penalty campaign next week, he stated.

BWSSB bats for treated water for hotels, restaurants

With the city in the throes of a water crisis, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) chairman V Ram Prasath Manohar has appealed hotels and restaurants to use treated water for secondary purposes. At a meeting with the South India Hotels and Restaurants Association on Thursday, he also announced supply of treated water to these establishments at discounted rates from April 1.

“The city has sufficient water, but some people are unnecessarily wasting precious resources. To save water, everyone’s cooperation is needed,” he said Manohar. A ‘Green Star’ rating will be given to hotels and restaurants that contribute to water conservation, recycling and groundwater development. “The star rating will be given after information on water conservation is collected in the next few months,” he said.