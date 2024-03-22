Zoo animals in Karnataka cool off in summer with ice treats

SHIVAMOGGA: With the rise in temperature, authorities of the Tyavarekoppa Tiger and Lion Safari of Shivamogga have initiated several measures to protect animals from heat stroke and dehydration. The authorities have taken steps like creation of artificial ponds and installation of sprinklers inside enclosures to keep animals cool and slight modifications in the diet given to animals.

The executive director of the safari told The New Indian Express that, “Tigers always like water and hence water ponds were created to keep them cool by maintaining water in the pond. When they start feeling the excess heat, they go near the pond and sleep.

All animals were given portable water and there is no scarcity of water for animals in the safari. The drinking water has been supplied by the city corporation and there is 2.5 lakh litres overhead tank along with 2 lakhs litres water sump here. So at a time we have 4.5 lakhs litres of water storage.” Sambar deer like wet mud and water, so ponds were filled with water all the time, he informed.

“The herbivores animals like bison, hippopotamus and others were given watermelons, muskmelons, fresh vegetables that have high water content. The new zoo enclosures have water sprinklers and jets that function like rain guns. The water sprinklers and jet help in maintaining the temperature of the floor and animals also enjoy water sprinkling,” he added.

“For leopards and other carnivorous animals, meat pieces are frozen along with water to make ice slabs. When the animals try to eat the meat, it drinks the water as well in the form of ice which keeps them hydrated,” the official added.