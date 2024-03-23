Become a champion of water conservation, says UNICEF official

BENGALURU: Emphasising the need for collective action to tackle the global water crisis on World Water Day, Paulos Workneh, chief of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) and Environment, UNICEF India, said that no one should be left behind and that every individual should become a champion of water conservation and sustainability.

The chief added, “Global climate change events such as erratic rainfall, droughts and heatwaves have resulted in devastating consequences for children and their families. Therefore, there is an urgent need for national and international collaboration around protecting and conserving water resources.

When we cooperate for water conservation we create a positive ripple effect - fostering harmony, generating prosperity, and building resilience for shared challenges.” He was speaking virtually at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore’s (IIM-B) Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) national seminar organised on water conservation in collaboration with UNICEF and the Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP).

The seminar brought together policymakers, researchers, and academicians for deliberations on water conservation, river and lake rejuvenation, and ecosystem preservation.

Lingaraju Yale, from Art of Living, spoke about the river rejuvenation project along with conservation efforts across Bengaluru’s riverine ecosystem. He shared an in-depth analysis of the foundation’s project in collaboration with HAL to revive the Kumudvathi River on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Stressing the importance of utilising scientific methodology for water management projects, he discussed the foundation’s construction of water recharge wells and injection wells, cleaning of Kalyanis (step wells) and tanks, desilting of water bodies, and afforestation projects to restore the green cover.

The institution also presented its conservation efforts and revealed that IIM-B is based on 60 acres of land with 25,000 species of trees. The campus has 57 recharge wells at different points along the stormwater drains, for the recharging of groundwater by surface runoff rainwater. Currently, 17 more wells are under construction, and a total runoff of 3,41,842 kilo litres is recharged at IIM-B.

The seminar also highlighted the importance of scientific interventions at the consumer level to change consumption patterns. Vivek, an independent researcher, emphasised the need for a domestic water policy to regulate water management and consumption.