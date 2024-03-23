BWSSB launches Green Star Challenge for hotels

BENGALURU: To celebrate World Water Day innovatively, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) introduced the Green Star Challenge competition for hotels and restaurants on Friday. BWSSB chairman Ram Prasat Manohar symbolically launched the Green Star Challenge by installing water-saving aerators in the presence of office-bearers of the Bangalore Hotel Owners Association.

Speaking at the launch, he said that restaurants and hotels that will adopt practices like water saving technologies, increasing the use of treated water, implementing technology in the use of tubewells, adopting rain water ingots and conveying the importance of saving water by giving informing customers and staff within 30 days, will be given a Green Star rating by BWSSB.

“We will monitor the water consumption of hotels for 30 days from Friday. Hotels that wish to obtain the Green Star rating should inform the board about the same. The board will then inspect hotels on the basis of the five listed formulas and then decide on the rating,” he said. Water crisis in the heart of the city and other major areas has reduced considerably. In the first phase, more than 300 complaints were registered daily but now the numbers have come down to 100, the chairman said and promised to further reduce the number of complaints.