Hate speech: Karnataka HC stays FIRs against Shobha, Tejasvi

BENGALURU: The High Court of Karnataka on Friday stayed the First Information Report (FIR) and further proceedings against Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje for allegedly promoting feelings of enmity between the people of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The court also stayed two more FIRs and further proceedings against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya for allegedly disturbing peace and promoting enmity between two communities.

Justice Krishna S Dixit stayed the proceedings after hearing a petition by Karandlaje, questioning the legality of the FIR registered against her by Bengaluru’s Cottonpet police for her speech based on a complaint by the head of the Flying Squad for Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha constituency.

Justice Dixit also heard the petitions filed by Surya, questioning the validity of two FIRs registered against him by Halasuru Gate police for allegedly disturbing peace during a protest at Nagarthpet in the city against the attack on a shopkeeper on March 19.