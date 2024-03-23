Hegde to miss ticket for Uttara Kannada, Shettar may get Belagavi: Sources

BENGALURU: The BJP’s second list for Karnataka is likely to be released on Saturday, with sources saying that former speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri is likely to get the ticket for the Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha constituency. What this means is that sitting MP Ananth Kumar Hegde will not be in the reckoning this time.

Sources from the BJP said the list for the five Lok Sabha constituencies has been finalised. While Jagadish Shettar is likely to contest from Belagavi, Dr K Sudhakar may get the ticket from Chikkaballapur, while former minister Govind Karjol and BV Nayak, would be the candidates from Chitradurga and Raichur, respectively.

Earlier, former CM BS Yediyurappa, who is also a member of BJP’s Central Election Committee, had stated that they were going to announce the list on Friday. However, the party leaders are now expecting the same to be announced on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the saffron party has geared up with preparations for the polls in full swing. Its dedicated media centre was inaugurated on Friday, and a puja was performed. It will be formally opened by BJP state president BY Vijayendra and others on Saturday. On Monday, the party is slated to hold an state-level election management committee workshop at Palace Grounds in the city.

BJP leaders douse dissident fire

With many BJP leaders expressing displeasure over not getting tickets to contest the Lok Sabha polls, party leaders are now making an effort to convince them to support the party candidates. A team of leaders is visiting each unhappy aspirant in a bid to soothe ruffled feathers.