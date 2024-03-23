Hegde to miss ticket for Uttara Kannada, Shettar may get Belagavi: Sources

BENGALURU: The BJP’s second list for Karnataka is likely to be released on Saturday, with sources saying that former speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri is likely to get the ticket for the Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha constituency. What this means is that sitting MP Ananth Kumar Hegde will not be in the reckoning this time.
Sources from the BJP said the list for the five Lok Sabha constituencies has been finalised. While Jagadish Shettar is likely to contest from Belagavi, Dr K Sudhakar may get the ticket from Chikkaballapur, while former minister Govind Karjol and BV Nayak, would be the candidates from Chitradurga and Raichur, respectively.
Earlier, former CM BS Yediyurappa, who is also a member of BJP’s Central Election Committee, had stated that they were going to announce the list on Friday. However, the party leaders are now expecting the same to be announced on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the saffron party has geared up with preparations for the polls in full swing. Its dedicated media centre was inaugurated on Friday, and a puja was performed. It will be formally opened by BJP state president BY Vijayendra and others on Saturday. On Monday, the party is slated to hold an state-level election management committee workshop at Palace Grounds in the city.
BJP leaders douse dissident fire
With many BJP leaders expressing displeasure over not getting tickets to contest the Lok Sabha polls, party leaders are now making an effort to convince them to support the party candidates. A team of leaders is visiting each unhappy aspirant in a bid to soothe ruffled feathers.
On Friday, former CM and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa met former minister JC Madhuswamy at former MLA Masale Jayaram’s farmhouse in Turuvekere. He later told reporters that he had spoken to Madhuswamy. “I came here to retain him in the party. I am satisfied with our conversation. Madhuswamy has assured me that he is not quitting the party. Everything will be fine,” he said.
Madhuswamy, too, said he has not decided whether to join the campaign, but he is not quitting the party.
Former BJP MLA MP Renukacharya, too, expressed displeasure over the announcement of Gayatri Siddeshwara for Davanagere Lok Sabha constituency. Sources in the BJP said former minister Murugesh Nirani spoke to Renukacharya and convinced him to support the candidate.
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has spoken to Koppal MP Karadi Sanganna, after he and his followers had made their displeasure clear ever since the party candidate list was out a week ago. Joshi said he has convinced Sanganna, who promised not to contest as a rebel candidate.
Former CM DV Sadananda Gowda, who was upset over not getting the ticket from Bengaluru North, was reportedly convinced by Sangh Parivar members. Gowda told the media on Thursday that he would remain with the BJP.
Former minister and senior JDS leader HD Revanna met Yediyurappa on Thursday, and sought his help in Hassan to ensure his son Prajwal Revanna’s victory. “BJP state president BY Vijayendra is expected to convince former BJP MLA Preetham Gowda, who is not happy with the alliance in Hassan,” sources said.
Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha met Yediyurappa in Bengaluru and has started working for party candidate Yaduveer Wadiyar in Mysuru.