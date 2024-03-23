Karnataka: Fear grips Dharwad villages as leopard attacks calf

DHARWAD: A leopard attacked a calf on Thursday night in Mansur village, and created panic among the residents of Dharwad city, and Mansur and Mangundi villages.

The suspected presence of the big cat has also created panic among Karnatak University Dharwad (KUD) students, especially those living in hostels on the campus.

On Wednesday, the leopard was spotted in the adjacent area of the university, following which forest officials inspected the spot, but the issue was left at that as they could not find any movement of the leopard.

A forest officer suspected that the leopard that was sighted near the university might have moved towards Mansur village which is a hilly region.

The leopard might have come from Haliyal forest in search of food and water, he said.

“We have received a complaint from a farmer who lost his calf and the process of providing compensation is on. We have deputed staff to avoid any kind of untoward incidents and drones are also being used to trace the big cat in the region.”