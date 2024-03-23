Karnataka: Three charred bodies found in car, police suspect foul play

TUMAKURU: Three men were found charred to death in a car that was completely gutted at a mesquite grove on the dry Kunchangi tank bed near here on Friday.

The spot is 6-7 km off Bengaluru-Pune National Highway on the Arekere-Thovinakere Road in Tumakuru Rural. The deceased have been identified as auto driver Sahul (45), a resident of TB Cross, Nada village; Issac (56), a resident of Kuvettu village, Madadka, and Imtiaz (34), a resident of Shirlala village in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

Police suspect it to be a murder as one of the bodies was found on the rear seat while two were found in the boot of the car. The car was hired from Beltangady by five persons, and three were allegedly murdered.

The police have taken up an investigation to trace the two others who are missing. The car is registered under the name of one Rafeeq. IGP (Central range) Ravikanthe Gowda, Tumakuru SP Ashok KV along with senior police officers visited the spot. A dog squad and an FSL team inspected the spot. Kora police have registered a case.