Prohibit actor Shiva Rajkumar’s films, ads: BJP

BENGALURU: BJP Karnataka has written to the Chief Electoral Officer, seeking prohibition on exhibiting films and advertisements featuring actor Shiva Rajkumar, going into the Lok Sabha election period.

In their letter to the Chief Electoral Officer (Karnataka), BJP has urged the authorities not to allow the screening of Shiva Rajkumar’s films, along with advertisements, and the billboards carrying the same be covered. This is since he is campaigning for Congress candidates. His wife Geetha Shivarajkumar is also contesting for the Lok Sabha from the Shivamogga constituency, on a Congress ticket.

‘A prominent figure’

In the letter, it was mentioned, “Shiva Rajkumar is a prominent figure in the state and is engaged in a statewide election campaign for the Congress. He also holds significant influence over the populace through his cinematic work and public persona. While we respect his right to participate in the democratic process, it is imperative to maintain a level-playing field and prevent undue advantage during the poll period.”

BJP has requested the ECI to take immediate action by issuing an order to cinema halls, TV channels, social media platforms, and also local organisations to refrain from displaying films, advertisements or billboards featuring the actor till the conclusion of the polls.