Reining in the rain, let’s be its custodians

According to the BWSSB, the city is endowed with very good rainfall. It is estimated that even if 50% of the rainfall is harvested, it will provide an additional 10-15 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) of water. Which is why BWSSB made it mandatory for installation of rainwater harvesting systems on every building with a site area measuring 60’X40’ and above, and for newly constructed buildings measuring 30’X40’ and above in dimensions.

BWSSB claims to have made efforts to promote rainwater harvesting across the city. Its website boasts of having imparted training to plumbers, contractors and others for execution of rainwater harvesting methods in scientific manner, besides scientific demonstrations at Karnataka State Council for Science and Technology in the Indian Institute of Science, where over 1,000 persons have been trained in 46 training sessions. Sixty-days’ Abhiyana programmes have been conducted for early morning walkers in Lalbagh, Cubbon Park and open areas along with street plays in the presence of local elected representatives. These also included talks and interactions with rainwater harvesting experts and BWSSB officials. At least 21 such Abhiyana programmes are said to have been conducted.

BWSSB has taken initiatives to install rainwater harvesting systems even at CM’s home office, Vidhana Soudha, Vikasa Soudha, Raj Bhavan, MS Building and Cauvery Bhavan, among others, besides in its own structures.

And yet, a city like Bengaluru — which is now being threatened with a predicament similar to that of a water-less Cape Town in South Africa — records just one-fifth of the households having installed rainwater harvesting systems. Evidently, although awareness about the benefits of rainwater harvesting is spreading, there appears to be a degree of unwillingness (or even inability) to install the systems. Water experts, scientists and BWSSB engineers need to connect more directly with people in training them, encouraging them and assisting them in installing the systems. This needs to be accompanied by incentives to encourage more people to follow suit. The benefits of these efforts will speak for themselves.

There have been shining examples of people installing the systems and accruing benefits from it. Sixty-two-year-old Michael Baptist in 2021 launched the Farmland RainWater Harvesting Systems (FLRWHS) in Chikkamagalur which has significantly helped farmers and people of that region. In Gendathur, a remote backward village in Mysuru, nearly 200 households have installed rainwater harvesting systems. Noted water expert S Vishwanath has acknowledged that the rainwater harvesting system installed at his energy efficient house in Vidyaranyapura continues to supply water it collected the last time it rained in November.

We need to learn to trap rainwater… and save it for a rainy day. We need to take on the role of “rainwater custodians” to ensure that no water stress in the future affects our lives. It is possible. It can be done. But there needs to be a will to accomplish it.

