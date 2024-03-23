RPF’s 'Meri Saheli’ ensures safer travel for women passengers in South Western Railway Zone

BENGALURU: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) initiative to ensure the safety of single women passengers on trains - Meri Saheli - has been quietly ensuring a much safer journey for them, says the South Western Railway.

An official release said, “A Passenger Information System maintained by RPF collects data about passengers so that lone female passengers can be identified. It assists them by real-time monitoring through SMS alerts and GPS tracking features.” Home Guards accompany RPF personnel to manage any emergencies and 270 Home Guards presently serve SWR on a contractual basis, the release added.

Chief Public Relations Officer, SWR, Manjunath Kanamadi said, “Meri Saheli has been in place for a few years in our zone now. The objective behind such teams is to ensure a safe journey for women, particularly those traveling on long-distance trains, from major railway stations in SWR from Bengaluru, Hubballi, Belagavi, and so on. There are many 'Meri Saheli’ teams in SWR and each team comprises of two women and two men of the RPF.”

The RPF circulates the names and coaches of single women on trains to its Headquarters and stations where the train would pass through in advance so that cops can check on the women when the train stops there, he added.