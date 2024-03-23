RPF’s 'Meri Saheli’ ensures safer travel for women passengers in South Western Railway Zone
BENGALURU: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) initiative to ensure the safety of single women passengers on trains - Meri Saheli - has been quietly ensuring a much safer journey for them, says the South Western Railway.
An official release said, “A Passenger Information System maintained by RPF collects data about passengers so that lone female passengers can be identified. It assists them by real-time monitoring through SMS alerts and GPS tracking features.” Home Guards accompany RPF personnel to manage any emergencies and 270 Home Guards presently serve SWR on a contractual basis, the release added.
Chief Public Relations Officer, SWR, Manjunath Kanamadi said, “Meri Saheli has been in place for a few years in our zone now. The objective behind such teams is to ensure a safe journey for women, particularly those traveling on long-distance trains, from major railway stations in SWR from Bengaluru, Hubballi, Belagavi, and so on. There are many 'Meri Saheli’ teams in SWR and each team comprises of two women and two men of the RPF.”
The RPF circulates the names and coaches of single women on trains to its Headquarters and stations where the train would pass through in advance so that cops can check on the women when the train stops there, he added.
Train escorts accompanying RPF and Government Railway Police on susceptible routes provide an additional layer of security, particularly for women travelers.
“SWR typically runs an average of 202 Mail or Express trains each day and 40 trains are being escorted by RPF while 70 trains are being escorted by GRP. This means that approximately more than 50% of the Mail or Express trains are escorted daily,” he further added.
2,700 CCTV cameras
The SWR plans to install 2,700 CCTV cameras at 228 stations. This will be in addition to the 835 CCTV cameras already installed in the Zone.
Women-only coaches, proper lighting arrangements in vulnerable areas within railway stations and platforms are other initiatives that create a safer environment for women, the release added.
There is a regular crackdown on men unauthorisedly traveling in compartments reserved for women by booking them under Section 162 of the Railway Act.
Unauthorized men traveling in coaches reserved for women are punished under section 162 of the Railway Act.“In 2023, 145 cases were registered collecting a fine of Rs. 25,500 while in 2022, 88 cases were registered with a fine of Rs 18,450 collected.”
Operation 'Nanhe Farishte’ which focuses on protecting unaccompanied minor children within railway premises, rescued 81 girls and 325 boys in 2023, it said.
Nursing pods for lactating mothers, sanitary pads near ladies' toilets and waiting rooms and on-board availability of milk or baby food through Ticket Checking staff are other women-friendly initiatives, it added.