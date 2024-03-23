Up voting percentage in 935 booths of Bengaluru South: District Election Officer Tushar Girinath

BENGALURU: Stating that the voting percentage was less in 935 polling booths out of the 1,897 booths in Bengaluru South Lok Sabha constituency in 2019, District Election Officer Tushar Girinath asked officials to improve the voting percentage in the upcoming general elections.

Addressing election officials of Bengaluru South LS segment at a training programme here on Friday, Girinath said, “Booth-level officials should visit all the houses within the respective polling booths and work to create awareness among citizens to vote without fail,”.

He added that voters can visit the voter helpline to find more about polling booths and addresses by entering their voter ID card number. “A software to help the public know about polling booths is also being developed,” he said. Further, he said that micro-level programmes should be formulated at the booth level and voting percentage allocated to polling booths should be increased.