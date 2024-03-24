Adopt five formulas, reduce water usage: BWSSB

BENGALURU: By accepting the Green Star rating challenge launched by Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), the Bangalore Apartment Federation (BAF) is ready to adopt “Panchasutras” (five formulas) to save water, said BWSSB chairman Ram Prasat Manohar.

Participating in a programme to promote water conservation organised here on Saturday in collaboration with BAF, he said the federation has 30 clusters with more than 15 lakh members. For drinking water, they depend on borewells, tankers and the Cauvery. To promote adequate water management and moderate consumption in these apartments, the BWSSB has launched the rating challenge.

Water consumption can be reduced by 30% by adopting the five formulas -- saving water, use of treated water, adopting technology while using borewell water, setting up rainwater harvesting units and sharing information on these measures, he said.

An individual needs around 50 litres of water daily. By using 20% of treated water, 30% of Cauvery water can be saved. The water saved can be diverted to the affected areas, he said.

Manohar said BWSSB is collecting data on water sources for apartments such as Cauvery, borewells, treated water and tankers. Based on the data, BWSSB can supply water required by apartments.

On federation’s request to install water meters in individual apartments, Manohar said it can be done by amending the relevant laws. He asked the federation to submit a request to the BWSSB to be taken up with the government.