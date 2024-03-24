Bengaluru police to launch ‘Volunteer Beat’ to curb thefts

BENGALURU: In a bid to prevent thefts and house-breakings, the Bengaluru City Police are all set to launch a ‘Volunteer Beat’, with public support. Speaking at the ‘Jana Samparka Sabhe’ at Dr Rajkumar Auditorium in Mahalakshmi Layout on Saturday, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda said the police are contemplating starting the new beat in Vijayanagar and Chandra Layout police limits.

Recalling that the city police have had initiatives like ‘Neighbourhood Police’ and ‘Police Volunteers’ earlier, Dayananda said, “The implementation of a volunteer beat requires public cooperation, so as to solve cases of robbery and burglary at night.” Meanwhile, to a question, Dayananda called upon jewellers to immediately dial ‘112’ if they notice anyone suspicious, either visiting their shops, or lurking around in the vicinity. He assured that action would be initiated against potential suspects.

Besides, the public also complained to the commissioner about traffic congestion in localities like the Peenya Industrial Area and Goraguntepalya. Deputy Commissioner of Police - North Division Saidulu Adavath, and others took part in the meet.