BJP slams Karnataka government for approaching SC

BENGALURU: The Opposition BJP has slammed the state government for approaching the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre to release funds for drought relief.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka termed it as a politically motivated decision, and it is a dark day in the history of Karnataka. Ashoka said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah thinks that his only job is to point fingers at the Centre for all his mistakes.

Siddaramaiah should learn from Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on how to work with the Centre in a federal system, the BJP leader said.

“After the election, keep politics aside to focus on administration and give priority to safeguarding the interests of the people,” Ashoka said. Sacrificing the interests of the people to set a political narrative is not good and history will not forgive Siddaramaiah, the BJP leader said.