FIR filed against ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's son for violating MCC

CHITRADURGA: A violation of the election code of conduct was reported in Chitradurga, involving BJP MP BY Raghavendra, who is the son of former CM BS Yediyurappa.

During his visit to the Bhovi mutt, Raghavendra allegedly conducted a political gathering within the premises. In his speech, he purportedly stated that the election was not merely about empowering one political party, but rather a contest between nationalists and anti-nationals, a statement deemed to breach the code-of-conduct.

Deputy Commissioner T Venkatesh informed TNIE that he has received information about the violation, and a complaint has been lodged at the Chitradurga rural police station, where an investigation is currently underway.

Supporting his stance against dynasty politics, Shivamogga MP BY Raghavendra stated on Saturday, "My father BS Yediyurappa has retired from electoral politics, and I have risen to my current position from the ABVP. The party has not given me a ticket due to any political pressure. I have earned the confidence of the people and worked diligently for the development of the constituency, which is why I am here today."

Speaking to media persons after meeting various seers at Bhovi gurupeet, he stated that he has grown on his capacity and risen from the grassroots level.

He also mentioned that BY Vijayendra is effectively strengthening the BJP as the state president and is currently striving for the party's victory in the general elections.

Regarding the Shivamogga Lok Sabha polls, he emphasized that it's not merely a contest between Geethakka and Raghanna, but rather between two parties with different ideologies. He expressed minimal concern about his opponent, asserting that the BJP has significantly expanded and will confront the opposition confidently.

Taking a jab at the CM's statement regarding BJP allegedly offering Rs 50 crores to Congress MLAs, he remarked that the state government has utterly failed to execute its promises effectively, resulting in a halt to developmental projects.

He asserted that Congress MLAs are unable to face their constituents and are attempting to evade responsibility by blaming each other. When questioned about the delay in nominating a candidate for the Chitradurga constituency, he assured that the party would make a decisive move. He added that a suitable candidate would be nominated within a day or two.

Regarding the rebellion within the BJP, Raghavendra stated confidently, "All the problems will be solved."