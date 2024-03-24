Great Tourism Roadshows expands reach to Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Great Tourism Roadshows which commenced in Pune on January 16, reached Bengaluru on Friday for an engaging itinerary-building workshop. The event targeted a large number of travel trade industry agents and tour operators.

The roadshow held interactive trade workshops aimed at acquainting the trade with VisitBritain’s latest product tools and resources. Led by the British Deputy High Commissioner to Karnataka and Kerala, Chandru Iyer, the events highlighted the economic significance of tourism, a key component of British trade.

Chandru Iyer said, “India and the UK are magnets for investors, students, and tourists which benefits both nations. Our collaboration with the travel trade in India holds particular significance in south India, and the flagship event, the Great Tourism Roadshow, serves as a vital tool in enhancing visits throughout the year and across various destinations in Britain.”