Instead of travelling, people must vote in Bengaluru: District Election Officer Tushar Girinath

BENGALURU: With the first phase of polling for the Lok Sabha segments of Bangalore South, Central and North falling on April 26 (Friday), the election authorities anticipate that voters would draw out travel plans, instead of casting their votes. Hence, District Election Officer and BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has instructed officials to encourage citizens to vote without fail.

Addressing a training programme for booth-level officials and supervisors in connection with the General Election-2024 in the Bangalore North Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday, he noted that in 353 polling centres, the voting percentage was less than 5%, and hence, he asked the officials to visit all the houses within the respective polling booth jurisdictions, and work to create awareness among the voters to vote without fail.

“Booth-level officers, during door-to-door visits, should inform first-time voters to cast their ballots and encourage others to vote without fail as well. There is a system of postal ballot for differently-abled voters, and those aged over 85 years, which should be filled through Form 12D,” he said.

The DEO also stated that the voter card should be delivered to every house 10 days before the polling date, without fail. This time, the voter card will have a bar code, indicating the location of the polling station, and the voters should be informed about this. In addition, he said that tickets with the election date printed on them should be delivered to every house, whose people must be encouraged to vote.