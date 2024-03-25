Airports see rise in pax traffic, mixed bag for Karnataka

BENGALURU: In line with the constantly improving air passenger traffic scenario in the country, airports have recorded an increase of 8.1% last month as compared to February last year with international travel from the country driving the growth.

Air Traffic Report for February 2024 released by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) reveals that when it comes to the airports in Karnataka, Bengaluru, Mangaluru and Belagavi have shown an increase in flyers while Mysuru, Kalaburagi, and Hubballi have shown a dip in ridership.

Data reveals that the country has seen a 19.3% growth in international traffic with 5.94 million passengers in February 2024 as compared to 4.98 million in the corresponding period last year. Domestic traffic has recorded a 5.8% growth with 25.44 million and 24.05 million during the respective periods.

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) has seen a 6.3% increase in overall patronage with 30,46,010 flyers versus 28,66,773 in the period taken for comparison. Of this, the international passenger traffic has a 16.4% growth over February last year with 3,78,052 flying abroad from Bengaluru last month. Its domestic growth stands at 5% with 26,67,958 passengers flying in February 2024.