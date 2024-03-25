Bengaluru: Nature enthusiasts extend support to Sonam Wangchuk’s fast

BENGALURU: Over 100 nature enthusiasts gathered at Freedom Park on Sunday morning to show their solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk, an innovator and education reformist, who was observing his 19th day of fasting, sustained only by water and salt, as a means of raising awareness about the damage done to Himalayan region due to industrialisation.

The gathering, adorned with placards bearing various slogans, commenced with Ladakhi prayers sung by students from Ladakh studying in Bengaluru.

Pradeep, one of the supporters, travelled a distance of 100 kilometres to demonstrate his support for the cause. Furthermore, participants delved into the pressing matter of Ladakh’s need for inclusion under the 6th schedule, along with discussions on climate change and biodiversity.

Renowned activist and founder of Conscious Communities, Sandeep Anirudhan, and DT Devare, an environmentalist and trustee of Bangalore Environment Trust, shared insights with the attendees. They underscored the crucial roles of both individuals and governments in safeguarding the future of our planet.

Sandeep highlighted the resonance between advocating for the 6th Schedule and Gandhiji’s vision of Swaraj outlined in Hind Swaraj, further reinforced by constitutional provisions such as the 73rd and 74th Amendments, the Forest Rights Act, and the 6th Schedule.