BJP has released more funds to the state than UPA government: Radha Mohan Agarwal

MADIKERI: “The per capita fund released by UPA government in ten years to Karnataka stands at Rs 22,959 crore against Rs 79,621 crore granted by the BJP-led government in nine years. The petition filed by the Congress CM Siddaramaiah is baseless,” condemned Radha Mohan Agarwal, MP and Karnataka state election in-charge.

He was speaking to the media in Madikeri after touring across Madikeri and Virajpet regions in the Mysuru-Kodagu constituency.

He declared that the BJP-led central government has released 247% more monetary devolution than the UPA government to Karnataka.

Stating that the BJP has chosen better candidates in several constituencies, he said, “BJP has chosen Mysuru scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar as we want to ensure more development in Karnataka. This does not mean that incumbent MP Prathap Simha is not good. New faces must be given a chance and Yaduveer will be given a big role in Karnataka and national politics.”

He expressed confidence in BJP winning all 28 LS seats in the state and shared that the party will put Karnataka high in the Indian map. He hinted that Prathap Simha will also have a better role in the future.

Stressing that ‘rebel’ BJP candidate KS Eshwarappa is still working for BJP, he said, “A candidate becomes a rebel only when he refuses to withdraw his nomination. Eshwarappa will belong to BJP until he refuses to withdraw his candidature.”

He alleged that Congress government is favouring just one section of the society and alleged Congress of imposing ‘Aurangazeb’s Jizyah’ tax on Hindu temples.

“All castes in Karnataka will unite and teach Congress a befitting lesson,” he opined.

He alleged that Bengaluru is suffering from a water crisis because of the Congress government.

“Because Rahul Gandhi is pressurizing the state government, Karnataka is leaving water to Tamil Nadu. Because of the pressure from DMK government, the Mekedatu project has been withheld. The famine in Bengaluru and across the state is a Congress-made famine,” he alleged.

Stating that the BJP government has immensely supported the infrastructural development in the state, he said, “The opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc was dead even before it was formed and the pseudo alliance will not have any effect."

Claiming that no one is above law, he said that Arvind Kejriwal has not received bail from the Supreme Court and added, “It is justified by the court of law. No one is above SC and politics must be kept out of the court.”