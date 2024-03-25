BJP leader: Yaduveer better than Pratap Simha for Mysuru LS constituency

MYSURU: BJP Lok Sabha election in-charge Dr Radha Mohan Das Agarwal said scion of erstwhile Mysuru Royal family, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, is a better candidate than sitting MP Pratap Simha for the Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency.

Speaking to reporters at Vijaya Vittala Vidyashala on Sunday, Agarwal said, “The golden era in the development of the country is connected to Mysuru rulers. When the state was still considered backward, the Mysuru rulers established educational institutions, started education for women, strived for the upliftment of backward classes and Dalits and built dams for the welfare of the people. The BJP has great respect for the Mysuru Wadiyars. Through Yaduveer, we will initiate more development programmes in the state,” he said.

Reacting to Congress’ claim that it will be a Maharaja vs comman man fight in Mysuru, Agarwal said Congress leaders are speaking the truth.

“Yaduveer is a common man who is in the midst of common people. It is CM Siddaramaiah and DyCM DK Shivakumar who are the Maharajas. The Congress’ Maharajas are fighting against the BJP’s common man Yaduveer,” he said. He said there is no dissent in the BJP and no leader is going to rebel against the party.

“If there is any leader who is dissatisfied over missing the party ticket, the state leaders will convince them to work on winning 28 seats in the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, responding to BJP denial of ticket to Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh, Agarwal said due to the BJP-JDS alliance in the state, the ticket was denied to Sumalatha from Mandya. “As per the demand, the JDS was allowed to contest from Mandya, Hassan and Kolar segments. BJP national president J P Nadda, PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have held discussions with Sumalatha. She will be given a good position in the party in the coming days.

She will not contest as independent from Mandya but be in the BJP. The state leaders will even hold discussions with senior party leader K S Eshwarappa to work for the party in the elections. Both BJP and JDS leaders will jointly hold campaigns in the state in the coming days,” he said. Agarwal said the election results will give a befitting answer to the Congress leaders who are claiming that there is no Modi wave.