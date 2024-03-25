BWSSB clears hyacinth blocking Cauvery channel

BENGALURU: Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) sprang into action to clear hyacinth plants that were impeding the free flow of Cauvery water into the channels, averting a potential water crisis in the city. Due to heavy winds on Friday night, hyacinth plants were swept towards the screen railing of the canals at Netkallappa Balance Reservoir, obstructing the flow of water. BWSSB said that the plants could have significantly affected water supply by reducing it by up to 1,000 MLD. However, swift action mitigated the impact, limiting the reduction to 100 MLD.

The water flow from the canal was reduced by half on Friday night. Upon learning the situation, BWSSB Chairman Ramprasat Manohar directed officials to set up a special team to get the plants removed, said a press release from the water board on Sunday.

Commencing operations on Friday at 10 pm and continuing until Saturday at 2 am, BWSSB officials, aided by workers, gathered the hyacinth, bundled and extracted them from the canal with the help of earthmover.

The water board emphasized that had the blockage not been promptly addressed, it could have resulted in a shortage of 1,000 MLD. As a consequence of the remedial efforts, a shortfall of 100 MLD in water supply is anticipated on Sunday and Monday in certain areas, while normal water supply will be maintained in other areas. To mitigate the impact of the reduced supply, the board announced plans to provide water through tankers to affected areas.