Electric times ahead but infra, planning needed in Karnataka

The old EV policy extended considerable exemptions in registration and taxation. In the first week of March 2024, the state government amended the taxation act and passed a bill for all EVs, cars in particular. As per the new rule, a vehicle costing above Rs 25 lakh will be levied a tax of 10% of the cost of the vehicle plus 11% cess on tax of the vehicle. “It is the buyers’ liability. It is a state government’s decision and it should be questioned. We are just implementing it. This is one of the reasons why the sale of EV cars has seen a marginal dip. Citizens are yet to understand that despite these hikes, the overall cost incurred for transport will still be lesser than conventional fuel vehicles,” said an official from the transport department.

The government is aware that the cost of the battery and, in turn, EV is a major deterrent. But people should understand that lithium-ion batteries are not made in India and all of them are imported. The cost is high as the extraction of lithium is a costly affair. The government is also exploring green hydrogen as an alternative. The battery market is dominated by China, Taiwan, Korea, Russia, Argentina, Bulgaria, Bolivia and others, the official from the energy department explained.

It is not just expanding the EV market that is a challenge for the government, but also the disposal of batteries in future. An official from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) said lithium-ion batteries are not new in India as they are used in mobile phones. But large ones used in cars are new. Two battery recycling plants have already been set up at Chikkaballapur and Doddaballapur. Third one is coming up in Harohalli. A private firm is also setting up an R&D centre at Jigani.

“The life of a lithium-ion battery is eight to ten years. No batteries have come for disposal as of now. The manufacturers and dealers of EV batteries will have to follow the same protocol used for disposal of lead acid batteries. It is also prescribed by the central pollution control board and the ministry of environment, forests and climate change. It is easier to dismantle an electric car or a two-wheeler as compared to conventional vehicles, so scrapping them will be easier,” the KSPCB official said.

Anupam Kumar, founder and CEO, MiniMines, who has been working on lithium-ion, explained, “We have been producing around 15,000 metric tonnes of lithium-ion mobile battery waste since 2010. Earlier, China collected all the used batteries, removed the ore, recycled, turned them into new batteries and sold them back in India. In 2014, the government banned the export, realising that it is a big resource for the country.

Since then, many firms have been working to solve the problem of extraction and use of lithium, cobalt, nickel and other materials in these used batteries. The used batteries are sent to multiple industries. Setting up a lithium-ion battery manufacturing unit is a big challenge as it requires highly specific technologies. Many firms are working on it and it will take another two years. Until then, the disposal and management of minerals extracted is being strengthened to reduce the carbon footprint. Though there is competition, it is working in the positive direction.”

Chethan Maini, co-founder and Chairman of Sun Mobility, said the current market observations suggest a strong growth in two and three-wheeler sectors, indicating that the promising trends will likely to persist in the future. The next areas of growth are likely to be in the bus and car markets. Industry hints at the possibility of early signs of adoption in the trucking sector emerging in the next approximately 24 months, potentially signalling a shift in market dynamics.

Explaining battery management, Maini said many companies are working on it. At Sun Mobility, once the battery’s capacity declines to about 80%, the company can repurpose it (give it a second life) without physical intervention, utilising online reprogramming. These repurposed batteries find secondary applications such as powering UPS systems or cell towers. Post its second-life usage, the batteries are designed for easy recycling.

Maini added that in India, where natural resources like lithium, nickel and cobalt are scarce, recycling becomes imperative for sourcing these critical materials for battery production. Though the urgency may not be immediately apparent, by 2030, recycling is poised to emerge as a substantial industry. Prioritising recycling efforts is crucial, requiring support from both industry and policymakers to establish a robust recycling and battery manufacturing infrastructure in India.

There is also another challenge before the state government -- ensuring sufficient and increased power supply for EVs. According to energy department records, the monthly power consumption of 3,51,998 EVs is 61.25 Million Units (MU) and the annual consumption is 735.95 MU. By 2030, the department calculates that the number of EVs will increase to 16,54,237 creating a load of 1763.10 MW on the grid. Then the monthly consumption of power will be 282.74 MU and the annual power consumption for EVs alone will be 3392.86 MU. As per department officials, “From 2025, a 5% growth in two and four-wheeler EVs and 1% in heavy EV is expected annually.”