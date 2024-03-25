Karnataka: BS Yediyurappa, family seek goddess’ blessings at Annapoorneshwari temple

SHIVAMOGGA: BJP Parliamentary Board member and former CM B S Yediyurappa and his son, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra, along with family members performed Nava Chandika Homa at Annapoorneshwari temple at Horanadu in Chikkamagaluru district on Sunday. Yediyurappa’s daughters also took part in the rituals.

In the backdrop of the Lok Sabha elections, Yediyurappa and Vijayendra, who are tasked with winning as many as seats as possible for the BJP, conducted the homa, a sacred ritual dedicated to Goddess Chandika. Devotees believe that performing the Nava Chandika Homa brings blessings, removes obstacles and fulfils wishes.

Speaking after the homa, Yediyurappa said it was performed for sufficient rain and bountiful harvest across the state. “This Lok Sabha election is to make PM Narendra Modi retain power. We are hoping to win all 28 seats in the state thanks to the blessings of the goddess as well as the people,” he said.

Vijayendra said the homa was performed to pray to the goddess to give more strength to Modi. “We want to strengthen his hands by winning more seats in the state. Hence, we prayed to the goddess,” he said.

Vijayendra also ridiculed the state government for approaching the Supreme Court seeking emergency funds. “The CM and the government are going through a bad time right now. In order to hide his failures, the CM has enacted a drama by approaching the apex court. This does not suit the stature of a CM,” he said.