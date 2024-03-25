Karnataka’s claim of fund denial utterly baseless, says Nirmala

MYSURU: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday dismissed the state government’s claim that Karnataka is not getting its due share of funds from the Centre.

Participating in an interaction programme organised here by the Thinkers’ Forum, she termed the claim “utterly baseless” and clarified that the Centre has been releasing Karnataka’s share of funds as and when required.

All funds payable to Karnataka have been released. But if the due process of an audited certificate has not been received by the Centre, then it cannot release funds.

Sitharaman said if the amount claimed by the state government is not part of the final recommendations of the Finance Commission, the Centre cannot release it. She stressed the need to differentiate between genuine financial allocations and misinterpretations aimed at confusing the people.

Sitharaman said that she will send a Kannada version of the Finance Commission’s recommendations to the state government to clear its doubts.

She said Karnataka’s economy was doing well till a few months ago. The state government is now accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not giving money to run its welfare schemes.