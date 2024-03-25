LS polls: Kageri, Shettar among four candidates in BJP's second list for Karnataka

BENGALURU: The BJP on Sunday announced its second list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka.

Former Assembly Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri will contest from Uttara Kannada constituency instead of sitting MP Ananth Kumar Hegde. The party will field former chief minister Jagadish Shettar from Belagavi constituency. It has chosen former minister Dr Sudhakar for Chikkaballapura constituency and Raja Amareshwar Naik for Raichur.

With this, the saffron party has announced its candidates for 24 seats in the state. The party is yet to finalise its candidate for Chitradurga constituency.

The names of former minister Govind Karjol and Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A Narayana Swamy are doing the rounds for this constituency. However, local BJP workers are against them. This is the reason for the delay in finalising a candidate for Chitradurga constituency, according to sources in the party.