Suspected Naxals visit to farmer's house; DK police register FIR against four persons

MANGALURU: Dakshina Kannada police have registered an FIR against four unknown persons, suspected to be naxals who visited the house of a farmer in Subramanya police station limits on Saturday night.

Anti-naxal force, Karkala Division SP Jitendra Dayama told, The New Indian Express that the four persons visited the house of a farmer named Ashok and took some things including rice, chilly and other grocery items.

"There were two men and two women who visited my house at around 6.30pm on Saturday. One of the woman is aged between 30 to 35 years and another woman was aged between 40 to 45 years old. They were carrying guns. They conversed in Kannada and Tulu and told us that they were naxals and they work towards ensuring justice to the poor. They asked us to provide them food. They also asked us to give some grocery items and out of fear, we gave them rice, chilly and meals. They asked us to support them and issued life threat showing their guns if we revealed about them to anyone and left our house at 7.30pm," Ashok said in a complaint to Subramanya police.

The suspected naxals have been booked under the Indian Arms Act and Unlawful Activities(Prevention) Act of 1967.

ANF SP further clarified, "The farmer was not a naxal sympathizer. They(suspected naxals) had randomly visited his house and forced them to hand over some grocery items. We are yet to identify the persons who visited the house. Combing by our personnel has continued across Karnataka, Kerala borders," he said.