Bengaluru celebrates muted Holi festival

BENGALURU: The festival of colours was rather dry in Bengaluru this year given the acute water crisis and restrictions by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) on using Cauvery and borewell water. Residential societies around the city either avoided the celebration altogether or restricted it to only dry colours for a period of only two hours. Many even opted for loose flower petals and celebrated ‘Phoolo ki Holi’ that did not need any water.

Usually celebrated with a riot of colours, Holi was a much needed sombre affair, many individuals who work in the city and are from other states either travelled back home or to neighbouring states to celebrate, owing to the long weekend. Residential Welfare Association (RWAs) made sure no water wastage instances were reported.

In some cases children were allowed to use minimal treated water for a short duration. Many citizens did not mind the lowkey celebrations and opined that festivals are about coming together and being grateful for each other. Some others, indulged in sweets, home cooked dishes, dance and music, leaving out splashing of colours completely.

“Most apartments opted for minimal dry colours to reduce water needed to wash, post the celebrations. The government order on rain dances was needed with commercial venues still adding it to their agenda for celebrations.

Bangalore Apartments Federation had come up with proactive guidelines, which included an exciting video with compelling options that make it easier for people to switch,” said Odette Katrak, co-founder Beautiful Bharat.