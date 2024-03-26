Bengaluru: Staff of bank, investment co loot dead woman of Rs 13 cr

BENGALURU: Officials of a public sector bank and private investment firms are said to have colluded with each other to allegedly illegally transfer over Rs 13 crore from the account of a deceased woman by opening an account in her name at the branch of the same bank in Tamil Nadu.

The ongoing investigation by the Siddapura police in the city revealed that the officials of State Bank of India (SBI) and employees of private investment firms have transferred Rs 13.15 crore from the account of Shakuntala Venkatappa Krishnappa from the SBI branch on KR Road in Basavanagudi to another account in her name at Manali in Thiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu.

Shakuntala died on August 1, 2019, while the account in Tamil Nadu was opened on March 25, 2022, showing that she had personally visited the branch and opened the account. The culprits allegedly forged the documents and her signature, though there was a mention about her death in the account. After the amount was transferred to the Manali branch, it was split into accounts of around 25 beneficiaries, it is said.

Principal City Civil and Sessions Judge Muralidhara Pai B on March 19 rejected the anticipatory bail petition of one of the accused, Susan Saritha D’Souza alias Suman, working in the Operations Department of Aditya Birla Sunlife Mutual Fund.