Drought relief and why Karnataka approached SC

BENGALURU: Karnataka has approached the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre to release Rs 18,171 crore drought relief to the state under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

Why the state approached SC?

After approaching the Centre with three memorandums between September and November 2023 and meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 19 and Home Minister Amit Shah on December 20, Karnataka found that none of its efforts yielded results. Then Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chose the legal route. “Not even a paisa was released to the state,” he had said.

“After exhausting all our options, we have exercised our statutory right under Article 32 of the Constitution with a writ petition as the Centre failed to render the financial assistance to the state which is its obligation under Disaster Management Act 2005,” Siddaramaiah said while justifying the decision to approach the SC.

He said the state government has given Rs 2,000 each to 33,44,000 farmers by releasing Rs 650 crore from the state’s treasury, released Rs 450 crore for fodder and Rs 870 crore for drinking water.

In its writ petition, the state government made the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) respondent No. 1 as it had to decide on releasing the NDRF funds. Not releasing funds is ‘ex-facie violative’ of fundamental rights of the people of Karnataka guaranteed under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution, the state contended.