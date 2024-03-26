HD Kumaraswamy to contest MP election from Mandya: Gowda

HASSAN: JDS supremo HD Devegowda on Tuesday said that his son and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has no option rather than fight from Mandya parliamentary constituency as an alliance candidate.

Addressing reporters, he emphasized the party's commitment to Mandya constituency, citing JDS workers' insistence on Kumaraswamy's candidacy during his hospitalization in Chennai.

Gowda also said the core committee which met recently has also taken a unanimous decision in this regard. JDS candidates Mallesh Babu will fight from Kolar and Prajwal from Hassan Gowda added.

Gowda was in Kolar to address the SC-ST workers convention on Tuesday. He said both JDS and BJP leaders will campaign together in all constituencies and will set aside the differences, if any, in the interest of the nation. During his address to the convention, Gowda strongly condemned the Congress for its disrespectful treatment of Dr. BR Ambedkar. He asserted that the Congress could not be relied upon to protect the interests of the SC and downtrodden in the state.

He also ridiculed the statement of Congress leaders that dalit leader and AICC chairman Mallikarjuna Kharge will become the Prime Minister. Gowda questioned why Kharge was not contesting the MP Election. The Congress high command has given ticket to his son- in- law Radhakrishna. It shows the strength of the Congress, he added.

Gowda said he will tour and campaign in all 28 parliament constituencies in the state as Modi should rule the nation for third time and come up with economic policies in the interest of development of the nation.

Gowda also took Arasikere MLA and KHB chairman KM Shivalingegowda to task for criticizing his grandson Hassan MP candidate Prajwal Revanna at the Congress rally near Hassan recently. He also urged the Schedule Caste workers not to pay attention to false news and support the BJP- JDS candidates.